Make security a priority
JOHANNESBURG – Security company urges residents to keep them informed of any personal security changes on the property.
Hospital: Netcare Linksfield and Linkwood Hospitals 011-647-3400, www.netcare.co.za
Norwood police: 011-483-4600
Fire and ambulance emergencies – 10177 (landline) or 112 (cellphone).
Norwood CPF- 078-014-2387
Bramley CPF – 011-440-8013
Impilo Child Protection and Adoption Services at 20 Leigh Avenue, Fairvale. Contact 011-640-1343
Joburg Connect – 011-375-5555,
Life Line – 086-132-2322
ChildLine SA – 0800-055-555
Drug/Substance Abuse – 011-483-3880